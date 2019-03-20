Police Foil Robbery Attempt, Kill Two In Lagos

Two suspected robbers lost their lives on Wednesday and two others met their Waterloo in foiled operation on Imude road in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Confirming the development to Channels Television, spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, explained that the incident occurred when the police received a distress call from the residents of Gafaru street, that a group of armed robbers numbering about seven attacked the area.

He said, “On sighting the Police, the Armed robbers opened fire but were subdued by the superior firepower of our gallant teams.

READ ALSO: Electoral Violence: Army Hands Over 44 Suspects To Police In Taraba

“Two suspects namely Semiu Ibrahim aged 24 yrs, and Francis Obi aged 29 yrs, were arrested while Chinozo Felix aka power aged 29 yrs and Ifeanyi Uche were fatally Injured.

“Unfortunately, a resident of the state lost his life while two others sustained injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatments”.

Items recovered from the suspects include three Beretta Pistols with three live ammunition, three expended ammunition, and one unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.

The police reiterated its commitment to deal decisively with criminal elements in the state.