12 Killed In Egypt Chemical Plant Blast

At least 12 people were killed Thursday after a gas tank exploded at an Egyptian fertiliser factory on the Red Sea coast, according to a security source.

No final numbers of the casualties in Ain Sokhna have been officially confirmed, but medical sources told AFP 10 bodies had been received at a nearby morgue following an incident. Egypt’s official news agency MENA said a total of 15 have been killed and wounded.

AFP