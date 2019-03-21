Akwa Ibom Governor Signs N672bn Budget Into Law

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N672.984 billion into law.

Governor Emmanuel signed the budget on Wednesday during a brief ceremony held at the executive chamber of Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

The signing followed the presentation of the approved bill by members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, led by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Felicia Bassey, and the Chairman of the Appropriation and Finance Committee, Dr Usoro Akpanusoh.

The Commissioner for Finance in the state, Nsikan Nkan, told reporters that the budget titled, Budget of Industrialisation for Poverty Alleviation, was intended to actualise the industralisation and job creation agenda of the present administration.

He scored Governor Emmanuel high on the implementation of the 2018 budget, adding that the 2019 budget was expected to draw strength from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other consolidated allocations.

Meanwhile, the government has approved the upgrade of the state College Of Education Afaha Nsit to a degree awarding institution.

Now affiliated to the University of Uyo, the college will offer degree programmes in education, agriculture, education English, early childhood and primary education, as well as education chemistry.

Others are education biology, education physics, education mathematics, technical education, integrated science, business education and social studies, all in the Faculty of Education.