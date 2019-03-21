Alleged $5.7m Money Laundering: Court To Hear Patience Jonathan’s Suit On May 8

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered parties to file affidavits before it to disclose what transpired at the Appeal and the Supreme courts in a suit seeking the final forfeiture of some sums linked to the wife of the former President, Patience Jonathan.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun then adjourned further proceedings till the 8th of May.

The EFCC had said the funds were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

At the instance of the commission, Justice Olatoregun in April 2017 had ordered that the funds, $5.7million and another N2.4bn allegedly belonging to Mrs. Jonathan be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government pending the final determination of the suit.

Following the temporary forfeiture, Mrs. Jonathan, through her lawyers, Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) and Mike Ozekhome (SAN), filed an appeal to challenge the order.

On Jan, 12, the Court of Appeal, upheld the temporary forfeiture.

Dissatisfied, Mrs. Jonathan appealed to the Supreme Court.

On March 15, the Supreme Court, affirmed the Court of Appeal judgment, and directed Mrs Jonathan to return before Justice Olatoregun to show cause why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Supreme Court also rejected her prayer to strike down the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which EFCC relied on in filing the application.

At today’s proceedings, her counsel, Mr Adedipe informed Justice Olatoregun about developments at the Supreme Court. He also asked the judge to adjourn for parties to argue the motion for & against the final forfeiture of the sums.

In a short ruling, Justice Olatoregun granted the request and ordered the EFCC and Mrs Jonathan to file affidavits disclosing what transpired at the appellate courts.

Further proceeding was subsequently adjourned to 8th of May.