Brazil’s Ex-President Michel Temer Arrested Over Corruption

Channels Television  
Updated March 21, 2019
Brazilian President Michel Temer attends the launching event of a platform for the adherence to economic plans, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.  EVARISTO SA / AFP

 

Brazil’s ex-president Michel Temer was arrested Thursday as part of a sprawling anti-corruption probe that has already claimed dozens of political and corporate scalps, media reports said. 

Temer, the predecessor of current President Jair Bolsonaro, was Brazil’s most unpopular leader ever and faced a number of corruption accusations on leaving office last year.

Police arrested Temer in Sao Paulo on the order of a federal criminal judge, reports said. Former mines and energy minister Moreira Franco was also detained.

READ ALSO: May On Last-Gasp Mission To Save Brexit Plan

The so-called Car Wash investigation uncovered a vast graft operation involving Petrobras and major construction companies and bribes to politicians of several parties.

Temer, a centre-right politician, took over as a caretaker figure after the last Workers Party president, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached and removed from office in 2016.

AFP



More on World News

British Police Probe Attacks On Mosques In Birmingham

54 Killed As Ferry Sinks In North Iraq

EU Leaders Mount Pressure On British MPs Over Brexit Deal

Pound Under Pressure Ahead Of Brexit Summit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV