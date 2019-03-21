Imo Election: 47 Parties Vow To Challenge Ihedioha’s Victory

Forty-seven political parties in Imo State say they will challenge the victory of Mr Emeka Ihedioha in the governorship election in the state.

Some of the chairmen and governorship candidates of the parties disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday in Owerri, the state capital.

They described the declaration of Mr Ihedioha who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an outright disregard to the nation’s Constitution and a rape of democracy.

The group also criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring the governor-elect as the winner of the election and vowed to seek redress in court.

They claimed that the commission erred in its action, saying Ihedioha did not meet the constitutional requirement of making 25 per cent votes in two-thirds of the entire state.

The group, however, asked INEC to restrain in presenting the certificate of return to the governor-elect until the matter was resolved.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, had polled 273,404 votes to defeat Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship poll.

Nwosu, who was backed by Governor Rochas Okorocha, came second with 190,364 votes while Senator Uzodinma scored 96,458 votes.