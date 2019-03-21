Nigeria’s U-19 Cricket Team Edge Closer To World Cup Qualification

Nigeria’s U-19 cricket team, the Junior Yellow Greens have continued their fantastic run at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, Africa Qualifier, beating Tanzania with 151 runs in Windhoek Namibia.

The team, still unbeaten, requires a win on Saturday against Sierra Leone to seal qualification for the 2020 World Cup in South Africa.

Riding on the spectacular form at the Qualifier the team has dispatched host Namibia, top-rated sides; Kenya and Uganda before dismissing Tanzania at the Wanderers Cricket ground today in Windhoek.

Tanzania had won the toss and elected to field first thereby sending in Nigeria to bat for the 4th consecutive time in this tournament. Elijah Olaleye and Runsewe Suleimon opened the bating with a comfortable display of 97 runs partnership in 30.1 overs before Suleimon fell for 43 runs off 89 balls. Danladi Isaac scored 31 runs of 40 balls as well.

Elijah Olaleye, yet again produced a sublime display of bating prowess to hit 110 runs off 153 balls unbeaten in 50 overs.

Nigeria recorded their highest batting total in the tournament thus far with 211 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 50 overs.

In the second innings, the bowling attack of the junior Yellow Greens was too strong for the Tanzanian team to contain with wickets falling at intervals. Captain Sylvester Okpe topped the onslaught with 4 wickets for 19 runs in 8.2 overs with an economy of 2.28 with Peter Aho coming to the party with 3 wickets, 3 maidens and conceded 7 runs with an economy of 0.87, while left hand seamer, Mohammed Taiwo got with 2 wickets.

Nigeria eventually restricted Tanzania to 60 runs all out in 27.2 overs.

Olaleye Elijah was named man on the match with his 110 runs not out off 157 balls.

Friday is a reserve day at the tournament, before the final round of fixtures on Saturday.