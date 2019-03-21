Police Confirm Attack On Bayelsa Corps Members, Assure Residents Of Safety

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the attack on two corps members, assuring residents of safety in the state.

The police gave the assurance while explaining the incident in a statement through the spokesman of the command, DSP Asinim Butswat.

He said the robbers numbering about seven on Wednesday attacked the residence of Jerry Moses, the proprietor of a school at Swalli, Yenagoa, killing one corper and shooting two others.

“The victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, one of them later died while the other is receiving treatment at the hospital”.

The police also confirmed another attack on the residence of Mrs Amara Diekedie, by two masked gunmen, thereby kidnapping her 8-year-old daughter.

He said the command control room was alerted and responded swiftly, after which the kidnappers were pursued and gunned down.

Following the development, other kidnappers fled which led to the rescue of the victim unhurt.

Two locally fabricated AK47 rifle was recovered.

The police spokesman stated that the Command paid a condolence visit to the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mrs Lotto Bolade, to convey their condolence to the families of the deceased and the entire NYSC family.