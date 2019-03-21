Rivers PDP Accuses Amaechi Of Spreading Falsehood Regarding Electoral Process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of spreading falsehood regarding the electoral process in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by PDP’s Chairman in the state, Felix Obuah, the minister is allegedly using some All Progressives Congress (APC) elders to work against the people.

Making a reference to a newspaper publication, Obuah noted that the “Elders threw away the overriding interest of Rivers State just to line their pockets with cash.

According to him, “they preferred to sing from the destructive hymn book of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, rather than side with the people of Rivers State.”

“The six elders who signed the bribe-induced statement against the mandate Rivers people freely gave to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and other PDP Candidates on March 9, 2019 are known card-carrying members of the APC.

“They are confirmed members of the Amaechi anti-Rivers team. They are part of the politicians placed on retainership by the Minister of Transportation to spew falsehood on the Electoral Process in Rivers State,” the statement read in part.

The accusation comes two weeks to the resumption of the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had blamed its inability to announce the winner of the governorship poll which held on March 9 on the problem at the Commission’s office in Port Harcourt, the state capital.