UN Urges Venezuela To Lower Tensions After Arrest Of Guaido’s Aide

The United Nations called Thursday for a lowering of tensions in Venezuela following the arrest of Juan Guaido’s chief of staff that prompted the United States to demand his immediate release.

“We’ve learned with concern reports of the detention of Juan Guaido’s chief of staff,” said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

“We renew our call on all actors in Venezuela to take immediate steps to lower tensions and refrain from any action that could lead to further escalation.”

About 15 officers detained Roberto Marrero during a raid in the early hours on Thursday on his home in Caracas and took him to an unknown location.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the arrest, called for Marrero’s immediate release and vowed to hold those involved accountable.

Guaido declared himself interim president on January 23 and has the backing of the United States and more than 50 other countries in his standoff with President Nicolas Maduro.

