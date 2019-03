The lawmaker representing Osun West senatorial district, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to his victory at the Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

Senator Adeleke’s reaction came shortly after the Tribunal declared him as the winner of the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

The three-man panel of judges had declared the victory of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as null and void and returned Senator Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Governor Oyetola and present a fresh one to Senator Adeleke.

Senator Adeleke told Channels Television that he hoped that the electoral body would comply with the orders of the court.

He said he would be ready to meet Governor Oyetola at the Court of Appeal should he appeal the judgment of the Tribunal.

While the governor rejected the judgement and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal, the lawmaker took to Twitter to celebrate his victory.

To God be the glory.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun has described the victory of its candidate at the Tribunal as an act of God.

In an interview with Channels Television in Osogbo, the state capital, the state party chairman, Mr Soji Adagunodo, dedicated the victory to God.

He noted that he knew from the onset that the party’s struggle for the mandate would not be in vain, adding that they have gotten justice.

Adagunodo said, “I thank God Almighty for the victory and we dedicate it to him. It is a victory for the people of the state. It is a victory for all,” Adagunodo said.

“I commend the good people of Osun for their faith in the PDP and senator Adeleke.”

The party chairman also commended the judiciary, saying they did a good job by standing on the side of the truth.

He said, “The judgement shows that the people in the judiciary are calibres of people of impeccable character. They are the last hope of the common man and have proved themselves as such. I give kudos to the judiciary.”

Adagunodo, however, said the PDP was ready to defend its victory at the Tribunal should the All Progressives Congress (APC) decide to appeal the Tribunal’s judgement.

Meanwhile, the APC in the state has rejected the judgement and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

According to a statement by the party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the verdict cannot stand superior legal scrutiny.