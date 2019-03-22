Aisha Buhari Says Private Sector Must Play More Active Roles In Enhancing Africa’s Development

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, says the private sector must begin to play more active roles for the advancement of the African continent.

According to her, now more than ever, the contribution of the Private sector is needed to advance the economy of the continent.

She said this on Friday while delivering a keynote address during the unveiling of the 2019 entrepreneurship finalists of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Mrs Buhari believes that the programme will go a long way in fostering entrepreneurial development across Africa and in turn boosting the economy.

“Now more than ever, amidst slow recovery of the world economy, the contribution of entrepreneurship through small and medium scale enterprises cannot be over-emphasized.

“The Tony Elumelu foundation entrepreneurship programme will certainly foster entrepreneurial development across Africa, providing the much-needed funds, training and mentorship of commercial enterprises that promote social and economic change, support growing African businesses through dynamic programmes that provide capital and human resources to budding entrepreneurs,” she said.

Speaking on some of the key visions of the office of the Wife of the Presidient, Mrs Buhari maintained that it will continue to make efforts to reduce the rate of maternal and newborn mortality.

“On our path, we are active stakeholders in this sector and in recognition of this, the strategy vision behind the engagement of the office of the Wife of the President is to contribute to the acceleration of efforts to end preventable maternal, newborn and child deaths through advocacy and the strengthening of accountability mechanism in order to enhance the peace and development of Nigeria”.