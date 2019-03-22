Bandits Kill One, Abduct Four Policemen In Zamfara

A policeman has been shot dead, while four others were kidnapped on Wednesday, by gunmen in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The policemen were said to be guarding a mining site located in Sunke village in Anka local government area of the state when the incident occurred.

An eye witness told Channels TV that the bandits stormed the mining site and opened fire on the six mobile policemen on guard, killed one of them, and later took four others to an unknown destination.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, sources says the bandits later released the four officers on Thursday without their service rifles.