Governor Oyetola Heads To Appeal Court Following Defeat At Osun Tribunal

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said he is heading to the Appeal Court following the verdict by a tribunal in Osun, upturning his victory at the state’s governorship election.

This is according to a statement by Mr. Wole Oyebamiji, secretary to the State Government of Osun.

In its statement, the Osun State Government informed the people that the judgment of the election tribunal has been put on appeal.

The Government assured the people of Osun that justice will prevail at last, and that the law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain law and order across the State.

The Osun Government in its communique appreciated the support of the majority of the people “in all things essential for mutual progress”.

It further assured all the residents of the state of adequate security of lives and properties, noting that the Government of the State is still the only legitimate government having the authority to govern Osun.

Residents of the state were urged to go about their lawful duties without any hindrance.