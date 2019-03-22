Jubilation As Adeleke’s Supporters Flood Osun Streets Over Tribunal Victory

There was jubilation across major parts of Osun State on Friday after the Election Petition Tribunal declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the September 22, 2018 governorship election in the state.

Earlier, the Tribunal which sat in Abuja dismissed a preliminary objection against the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Adeleke, challenging the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The preliminary objection was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the election, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: Tribunal Declares Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

Following the judgement of the Tribunal, Senator Adeleke’s supporters and well-wishers gathered at the residence of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, to celebrate amid drumming and dancing.

Some supporters were also seen at different strategic locations in Ede celebrating the victory.

In her reaction, Senator Adeleke’s sister, Mrs Dupe Adeleke, dedicated her brother’s victory to their late brother, Isiaka.

She also commended the judiciary for its courage in adjudicating with fear of God, saying it was clear that the judiciary was functioning as it should.

“We are very happy for the judgment; we appreciate the people of Osun, especially Ede for their love, support and steadfastness,” Dupe said.

“Today’s judgement is an indication that judiciary can save the nation from imminent trouble. I know my late brother would be very happy in the grave. I dedicate this victory to God and to my late brother.”

See the pictures below:#