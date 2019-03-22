Aisha Buhari, Govs Wives Attend Unveiling Of 2019 Tony Elemelu Foundation Entrepreneurs

The unveiling of the 2019 entrepreneurs from the Tony Elumelu Foundation is currently ongoing.

The event which is taking place in Abuja has in attendance the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, wives of Governors of Kogi and Nasarawa State, the founder, Tony Elemule among others.

Over 3,000 applicants have been selected for the 2019 cohort of the Foundation’s flagship Entrepreneurship Programme.

According to the foundation, the applicants were selected from the 216,000 submitted applications representing 58% male, 42% female.

Some of the parameters used in selecting shortlisted applicants include feasibility, market opportunity, scalability, leadership skill and viability of the idea.

