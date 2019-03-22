Nasarawa REC Appeals To Concerned Parties To Maintain Peace

The Nasarawa state resident electoral commissioner, Dr. Abdur-Rahman Ajidagba has appealed to politicians and electorates of some affected polling units to maintain peace during the state house of assembly supplementary elections in the state scheduled to hold Saturday, 23rd March.

He made the appeal on Friday while speaking to Channels Television in Lafia.

According to him, fourteen polling units and eight political wards of four local government areas of Karu, Keffi, Nasarawa Eggon and Obi are those affected.

He added that sensitive and non sensitive materials have been deployed to the areas and 42,851 registered voters are expected to participate in the exercise.

“I appeal to the electorate in the affected areas to maintain peace. We conducted the general elections in this state and there has been peace so we should not allow the election in some few areas to cause mayhem. My appeal to them is that we should do things according to the law”

In the same development, the Nigeria police has also assured of a peaceful atmosphere during the electoral process.

The assurance was contained in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer ASP Samaila Usman.

“The Nasarawa State Police Command under the supervision of CP Bola Longe is fully prepared to provide an enabling environment for a free, fair and peaceful supplementary election in the state.

“Our template which spells out the responsibility of all police officers that are going to participate in the election is already on ground.

“In like manner, our officers have been lectured on their roles during the elections to ensure citizens feel secure and exercise their franchise. furthermore, crime fighting strategies in all the nook and crannies of the affected LGA, special patrol teams and intensive surveillance to achieve the desired goals have been emplaced”