Osun: Atiku, Wike, Others Congratulate Adeleke On His Victory At Tribunal

Channels Television  
Updated March 22, 2019

 

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, following a tribunal’s upturning of the governorship election results in Osun State.

Felicitating with Adeleke, Atiku took to his twitter page, describing the victory as affirmation that the Judiciary is truly the last hope

Atiku said, “Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the defender of our democracy. Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke, @IsiakaAdeleke1″.

In a similar vein, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State also shared a felicitation comment on Twitter.

Wike said the tribunal’s verdict was a recovery of a stolen mandate. He opined that the same fate will be accorded the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last presidential election, Mr Atiku Abubakar.

There have been several other comments from politicians, influential Nigerians and other members of the general public.

Below are some other takes on the Osun tribunal’s verdict, the views were drawn from twitter.



