Osun: Atiku, Wike, Others Congratulate Adeleke On His Victory At Tribunal

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, following a tribunal’s upturning of the governorship election results in Osun State.

Felicitating with Adeleke, Atiku took to his twitter page, describing the victory as affirmation that the Judiciary is truly the last hope

Atiku said, “Truly, the judiciary is the last hope of the common man and the defender of our democracy. Congratulations Sen. Ademola Adeleke, @IsiakaAdeleke1″.

In a similar vein, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State also shared a felicitation comment on Twitter.

Wike said the tribunal’s verdict was a recovery of a stolen mandate. He opined that the same fate will be accorded the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last presidential election, Mr Atiku Abubakar.

Congratulations @IsiakaAdeleke1 on recovering your stolen mandate, little by little under rule of law, we shall recover all. @atiku is next in line! Osun people congratulations!!!! — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) March 22, 2019

There have been several other comments from politicians, influential Nigerians and other members of the general public.

Below are some other takes on the Osun tribunal’s verdict, the views were drawn from twitter.

Congratulations, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Governor Elect of Osun State. Ultimately, Nigeria and its people will be victorious over this tyranny. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) March 22, 2019

Congratulations to Governor-elect Demola Adeleke and the Osun state @OfficialPDPNig on a great victory at the election tribunal. We have done it! My state, Osun state has finally gone PDP. I am overjoyed and overwhelmed. Praise the Lord! To him alone be the glory! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 22, 2019

Will the APC go to supreme court 👨‍⚖️ to appeal this judgment? If yes, there is nothing to celebrate yet but if no, let the celebration begins for PDP. — Godwin Gabriel (@Gabbyg8784) March 22, 2019

The people of Osun should also know that Oyetola will remain in office till supreme court ruling。 — Gidado abbas (@Gidadoabbas) March 22, 2019

It is not yet time to celebrate. In 2015 APC and Dakuku won in Tribunal and Appeal court and the supreme Court upturned the decision of the both courts. It is not yet uhuru — Okah Chris Obinichi (@chris_okah) March 22, 2019

Governor Wike and Governor Ikpeazu were sacked by Election Tribunals. They remained in office till after Supreme Court rulings Oyetola remain Osun State Governor until supreme court decides. Thank you — Adekunle (@gokeeadRR) March 22, 2019

dis was how apc members rejoiced about rivers, akwaibom, taraba and abia in 2015 but wat happen at the end so pdp member should just wait till after the supreme court judgement on the case. — Uzoma v chinonso ACA (@chinosshallom) March 22, 2019

Chairman of the tribunal struck out Adeleke’s case — TAOHEED OMO OMI (@OmiAdemola) March 22, 2019

Chineke! Ademola Adeleke of the PDP returned as Osun State governor by an election tribunal in Osun State. APC’s Gboyega Oyetola kicked out! OMO! De dancing for Oshogbo no go get part two! Expect a 2 day Davido concert in that city. — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) March 22, 2019