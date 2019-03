The Lagos State Police Command says it will charge one of its personnel, Mudi Emmanuel, with murder following the death of a teenager in Ikorodu area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The victim, an SS1 Student in Adama community, died after she was hit by a stray bullet during a gunfight between the police and suspected cultists in the area.

The shootout took place on Monday when a team of police personnel raided a den of the suspects believed to be specialised in ritual murder and kidnapping for ritual purposes at Adama community.

Although the security operatives arrested three suspects, two policemen were injured during the incident which lasted about one hour.

The command spokesman said an investigation into the schoolgirl’s death revealed that Emmanuel, a police sergeant, was found culpable.

“Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Adijat Shakiru, an SS1 Student in Adama community, Ikorodu has revealed that Sgt Mudi Emmanuel who was together with four other members of the surveillance patrol team on operation at that community is found wanting for professional misconduct and currently undergoing Orderly Room trial at the Command’s Provost Marshall Unit,” he said.

Elkana added, “His actions fell short of the Rules of Engagement for the Use of Firearms and Professional Standards for Police Officers. He will be charged to court for murder.”

He said the Command was determined to continually uphold the rule of law and protect the fundamental rights of the people.

The command spokesman also gave an update on the operation of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences at Mile 12 area in which a policeman was injured while some suspects were arrested.

He said, “The police sergeant injured by miscreants at Mile 12 while carrying out his legal duties alongside other members of Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences, Sgt Damilola Adeoye, has died yesterday morning in the hospital.

“The seven suspects arrested in respect of the attack will in addition to initial charges drafted against them, be charged for murder.”