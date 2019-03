The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has announced a tentative 22-man list expected to represent the country at the 2019 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The list is made up of 16 athletes, 5 officials and an accompanying referee.

The delegation is expected to depart Nigeria early next week for the continental showpiece slated for 26thto 31st March in the North African Nation.

The list, which is headlined by 8-time (consecutive) African Champion Blessing Oborududu, also has Commonwealth Champions Odunayo Adekuoroye and Aminat Adeniyi as well as Mercy Genesis, Ifeoma Nwoye, Sunmisola Balogun, Hannah Reuben, Emmanuel Ogbonnaya, Amas Daniel, all African champions in their respective weight classes.

The wrestlers will be guided by experienced national team coaches Purity Akuh and Victor Kodei, with Dr. Oyinbo Samson attending to their medical needs.

NWF President Daniel Igali, a World and Olympic champion and Secretary of the Federation Almu Lambu are expected to be part of the delegation, which will be accompanied by highly-rated referee Usman Yusuf, who will be on officiating duties at the Championships.

Nigeria is the defending champion in Women’s Wrestling, having won 9 of available 10 gold medals at the last edition of the African Championships hosted in Port Harcourt a year ago.

FULL TEAM

WOMEN

1. Genesis Mercy (50kg)

2. Nweke Rosemary (53kg)

3. Kolawole Esther (55kg)

4. Adekuoroye Odunayo (57kg)

5. Nwoye Ifeoma (59kg)

6. Aminat Adeniyi (62kg)

7. Balogun Sunmisola (65kg)

8. Oborududu Blessing (68kg)

9. Hannah Reuben (72kg)

10. Onyebuchi Blessing (76kg)

MEN

11.Welson Ebikewenimo(57kg)

12. Amas Daniel (65kg)

13. Nworie Emmanuel(71kg)

14. John Emmanuel (74kg)

15. Agiomor Ekerekeme(79kg)

16. Bibo Melvin (86kg)

OFFICIALS

17.Victor Kodei (Coach)

18. Akuh Purity (Coach)

19. Oyinbo Samson (Medical)

20. Almu Lambu (Secretary)

21. Hon, Daniel Igali (President)

22. Usman Yusuf (Referee)