APC Wins All 26 Ekiti Assembly Seats

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa, has won the supplementary election for the remaining seat in the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election, Dr Chika Asokwa, announced Oluwajuwa as the winner on Saturday after scoring the highest number of votes in the keenly contested poll.

According to him, the APC candidate polled 5,484 votes to defeat his closest rival and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Fajana Ojoade, who got 3,258 votes.

Following the conclusion of the election in the remaining five polling units for the Ekiti East Constituency I, the ruling party has won all the 26 seats in State House of Assembly.