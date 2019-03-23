IGP Orders Speedy Investigation Into Death Of NSCDC Officer

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Ogar Jumbo.

Jumbo, an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was said to have died after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers in Abuja.

In a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, the IGP ordered that the investigation be conducted speedily.

He condoled with the family of the deceased, his friends and professional colleagues, as well as the Commandant General of the NSCDC.

Mr Adamu gave assurance that the police would do everything humanly possible to ensure that justice prevailed in the case.

He also requested that the NSCDC and the family of the deceased, for the purpose of transparency, may nominate any medical doctor of their choice to witness the autopsy, at the appropriate time and venue.

According to the police boss, it is needless to state that an autopsy which is a comprehensive forensic examination on the body of a dead person will help the investigators to have a definitive understanding of the real cause of death of the deceased.

He, therefore, called for calm from the family and friends of the deceased as well as the entire public, stressing that the case would not be swept under the carpet.