Suspected Hoodlums Disrupt Electoral Process In Kano Town

Channels Television  
Updated March 23, 2019

Suspected hoodlums disrupted electoral process in Gama town, during the supplementary election in Kano State.

The hoodlums on Saturday reportedly invaded about six polling units in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: UK Calls For ‘Peaceful And Transparent’ Supplementary Elections

An eyewitness who sent this video to Channels Television said the area is a target to the suspected hoodlums because of the huge number of voters there.

According to the eyewitness, the hoodlums snatched ballot boxes and disrupted the entire voting process.



