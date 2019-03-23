Unveiling Of 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Finalists In Photos

The Tony Elumelu Foundation, on Friday, unveiled finalists of its 2019 entrepreneurs drawn from 54 African countries.

The event which took place in Abuja had in attendance the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, Wives of Governors of Kogi and Nasarawa State, and the founder, Tony Elumelu among others.

Over 3,000 applicants were selected for the 2019 cohort of the Foundation’s flagship Entrepreneurship Programme.

Below are photos at the event: