VIDEO: Drama In Bauchi As Voters Chase Politicians From Polling Unit

There was drama on Saturday at a polling unit in Bauchi State where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting a supplementary election.

Some electorate chased politicians from disrupting the process at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

They resisted any attempt by the politicians to come near the polling unit as soon as they sight them.

The voters also insisted that they would remain on the queue despite the fracas, adding that they were determined to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Watch the video below: