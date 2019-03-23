VIDEO: Suspected Thugs Attack Electoral Officials, Burn Voting Materials In Benue

A group of suspected thugs have attacked electoral officials and political party agents accompanying voting materials in Benue State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Nentawe Yilwatda, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to him, the thugs attacked the electoral officials on their way to Chito Adzendechi Council Ward, the headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area where the supplementary election was meant to hold.

Yilwatda also revealed that the hoodlums also burnt electoral materials in the process.

He, however, said the electoral officials and political party agents were later rescued from the area.

The REC added that following the incident, voting processes for the over 13,000 voters in the ward have been cancelled.