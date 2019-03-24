AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Ighalo Tops Goal Scorers Chart

Super Eagles of Nigeria’s forward, Odion Ighalo topped the goalscorers’ chart after the final rounds of qualifying matches for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ighalo who plays for Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, finished with seven goals, followed by Fiston Abdul-Razak of Burundi, who scored six goals.

The Super Eagles’ striker scored one against Seychelles, a brace against Libya, a hat-trick against Libya, and one against Seychelles in the final rounds to move top on the list.

Ighalo had come under heavy criticisms by fans for failing to register a goal for Nigeria during the 2018 world cup tournament in Russia.

However, the national team hopes to make an impact in this year’s competition, after missing out on the last two tournaments in 2015 and 2017.