Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results
Africa Cup of Nations matchday 6 qualifying results on Saturday:
Group A
At Thies, Senegal
Senegal 2 (Niang 27, 56) Madagascar 0
Played Friday
At Omdurman, Sudan
Sudan 1 (Mokhtar 15) Equatorial Guinea 4 (Nsue 19-pen, 36-pen, Ganet 49, Obiang 85)
Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Senegal 6 5 1 0 12 2 16 – qualified
Madagascar 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 – qualified
————————-
E. Guinea 6 2 0 4 5 7 6
Sudan 6 1 0 5 5 13 3
Group B
At Yaounde
Cameroon 3 (Choupo-Moting 37, Bassogog 53, Njie 89) Comoros 0
Friday
At Lilongwe
Malawi 0 Morocco 0
Final standings
Morocco 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 – qualified
Cameroon 6 3 2 1 6 3 11 – qualified
———————–
Malawi 6 1 2 3 2 6 5
Comoros 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
Group C
At Bujumbura
Burundi 1 (Amissi 75) Gabon 1 (Ngandu 81-og)
At Bamako
Mali 3 (Coulibaly 17, Djenepo 28, Traore 90) South Sudan 0
Final standings
Mali 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 – qualified
Burundi 6 2 4 0 11 5 10 – qualified
———————–
Gabon 6 2 2 2 7 5 8
S. Sudan 6 0 0 6 2 18 0
Group D
Playing Sunday
At Cotonou
Benin v Togo (1600 GMT)
Friday
At Blida, Algeria
Algeria 1 (Abeid 42) Gambia 1 (Danso 90+2)
Standings
Algeria 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 – qualified
Benin 5 2 1 2 3 5 7
——————-
Gambia 6 1 3 2 6 6 6
Togo 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
Group E
Sunday
At Sfax, Tunisia
Libya v South Africa (1700 GMT)
Note: fixture moved from Libya for security reasons
Friday
At Asaba, Nigeria
Nigeria 3 (Ighalo 34-pen, Onyekuru 50, Simon 90) Seychelles 1 (Melanie 41)
Standings
Nigeria 6 4 1 1 14 6 13 – qualified
S. Africa 5 2 3 0 9 1 9
———————–
Libya 5 2 1 2 15 9 7
Seychelles 6 0 1 5 3 25 1
Group F
At Accra
Ghana 1 (Ekuban 83) Kenya 0
Bye: Ethiopia
Final standings
Ghana 4 3 0 1 8 1 9 – qualified
Kenya 4 2 1 1 4 1 7 – qualified
——————-
Ethiopia 4 0 1 3 0 10 1
Note: Sierra Leone disqualified
Group G
Sunday
At Kinshasa
Democratic Republic of Congo v Liberia (1300 GMT)
At Harare
Zimbabwe v Congo Brazzaville (1300 GMT)
Standings
Zimbabwe 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
———————
DR Congo 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
Congo 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
Group H
At Abidjan
Ivory Coast 3 (Pepe 6, Bailly 65, Cornet 71) Rwanda 0
Sunday
At Bangui
Central African Republic v Guinea (1400 GMT)
Standings
Guinea 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 – qualified
I. Coast 6 3 2 1 12 5 11 – qualified
————————
C.A.R. 5 1 2 2 4 8 5
Rwanda 6 0 2 4 5 12 2
Group I
At Ouagadougou
Burkina Faso 1 (B. Traore 19) Mauritania 0
At Francistown, Botswana
Botswana 0 Angola 1 (Eduardo 21)
Final standings
Angola 6 4 0 2 9 6 12 – qualified
Mauritania 6 4 0 2 7 6 12 – qualified
————————-
B. Faso 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
Botswana 6 0 1 5 1 8 1
Group J
At Niamey
Niger 1 (Moutari 80) Egypt 1 (Hassan 48)
Friday
At Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia 4 (S. Ben Youssef 21, Badri 33, Sliti 53, Meriah 61) eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) 0
Final standings
Tunisia 6 5 0 1 12 4 15 – qualified
Egypt 6 4 1 1 16 5 13 – qualified
———————
Niger 5 1 2 3 4 11 5
eSwatini 6 0 1 5 2 14 1
Group K
At Bissau
Guinea-Bissau 2 (Piqueti 13, Mendy 90+1) Mozambique 2 (Ratifo 49, Divrassone 89)
At Lusaka
Zambia 4 (Mulenga 12, 81, Malama 55, Kambole 90+2) Namibia 1 (Shalulile 90)
Final standings
G. Bissau 6 2 3 1 8 7 9 – qualified
Namibia 6 2 2 2 5 7 8 – qualified
———————
Mozambique 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
Zambia 6 2 1 3 8 7 7
Group L
Sunday
At Praia
Cape Verde v Lesotho (1500 GMT)
At Dar es Salaam
Tanzania v Uganda (1500 GMT)
Standings
Uganda 5 4 1 0 7 0 13 – qualified
Lesotho 5 1 2 2 3 7 5
———————
Tanzania 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
C. Verde 5 1 1 3 4 5 4
Notes
— Group winners and runners-up qualify for tournament in Egypt from June 21 to July 19
— Head-to-head records separate teams level on points
