Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Results

Channels Television  
Updated March 24, 2019
Nigeria’s Super Eagles celebrate after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier final against Seychelles in Asaba, the Delta State capital on March 22, 2019. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 

Africa Cup of Nations matchday 6 qualifying results on Saturday:

Group A

At Thies, Senegal

Senegal 2 (Niang 27, 56) Madagascar 0

Played Friday

At Omdurman, Sudan

Sudan 1 (Mokhtar 15) Equatorial Guinea 4 (Nsue 19-pen, 36-pen, Ganet 49, Obiang 85)

Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Senegal 6 5 1 0 12 2 16 – qualified

Madagascar 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 – qualified

————————-

E. Guinea 6 2 0 4 5 7 6

Sudan 6 1 0 5 5 13 3

Group B

At Yaounde

Cameroon 3 (Choupo-Moting 37, Bassogog 53, Njie 89) Comoros 0

Friday

At Lilongwe

Malawi 0 Morocco 0

Final standings

Morocco 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 – qualified

Cameroon 6 3 2 1 6 3 11 – qualified

———————–

Malawi 6 1 2 3 2 6 5

Comoros 6 1 2 3 5 9 5

Group C

At Bujumbura

Burundi 1 (Amissi 75) Gabon 1 (Ngandu 81-og)

At Bamako

Mali 3 (Coulibaly 17, Djenepo 28, Traore 90) South Sudan 0

Final standings

Mali 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 – qualified

Burundi 6 2 4 0 11 5 10 – qualified

———————–

Gabon 6 2 2 2 7 5 8

S. Sudan 6 0 0 6 2 18 0

Group D

Playing Sunday

At Cotonou

Benin v Togo (1600 GMT)

Friday

At Blida, Algeria

Algeria 1 (Abeid 42) Gambia 1 (Danso 90+2)

Standings

Algeria 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 – qualified

Benin 5 2 1 2 3 5 7

——————-

Gambia 6 1 3 2 6 6 6

Togo 5 1 2 2 3 6 5

Group E

Sunday

At Sfax, Tunisia

Libya v South Africa (1700 GMT)

Note: fixture moved from Libya for security reasons

Friday

At Asaba, Nigeria

Nigeria 3 (Ighalo 34-pen, Onyekuru 50, Simon 90) Seychelles 1 (Melanie 41)

Standings

Nigeria 6 4 1 1 14 6 13 – qualified

S. Africa 5 2 3 0 9 1 9

———————–

Libya 5 2 1 2 15 9 7

Seychelles 6 0 1 5 3 25 1

Group F

At Accra

Ghana 1 (Ekuban 83) Kenya 0

Bye: Ethiopia

Final standings

Ghana 4 3 0 1 8 1 9 – qualified

Kenya 4 2 1 1 4 1 7 – qualified

——————-

Ethiopia 4 0 1 3 0 10 1

Note: Sierra Leone disqualified

Group G

Sunday

At Kinshasa

Democratic Republic of Congo v Liberia (1300 GMT)

At Harare

Zimbabwe v Congo Brazzaville (1300 GMT)

Standings

Zimbabwe 5 2 2 1 7 4 8

Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 8 7

———————

DR Congo 5 1 3 1 7 6 6

Congo 5 1 2 2 7 8 5

Group H

At Abidjan

Ivory Coast 3 (Pepe 6, Bailly 65, Cornet 71) Rwanda 0

Sunday

At Bangui

Central African Republic v Guinea (1400 GMT)

Standings

Guinea 5 3 2 0 8 4 11 – qualified

I. Coast 6 3 2 1 12 5 11 – qualified

————————

C.A.R. 5 1 2 2 4 8 5

Rwanda 6 0 2 4 5 12 2

Group I

At Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso 1 (B. Traore 19) Mauritania 0

At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 0 Angola 1 (Eduardo 21)

Final standings

Angola 6 4 0 2 9 6 12 – qualified

Mauritania 6 4 0 2 7 6 12 – qualified

————————-

B. Faso 6 3 1 2 8 5 10

Botswana 6 0 1 5 1 8 1

Group J

At Niamey

Niger 1 (Moutari 80) Egypt 1 (Hassan 48)

Friday

At Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 4 (S. Ben Youssef 21, Badri 33, Sliti 53, Meriah 61) eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) 0

Final standings

Tunisia 6 5 0 1 12 4 15 – qualified

Egypt 6 4 1 1 16 5 13 – qualified

———————

Niger 5 1 2 3 4 11 5

eSwatini 6 0 1 5 2 14 1

Group K

At Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 2 (Piqueti 13, Mendy 90+1) Mozambique 2 (Ratifo 49, Divrassone 89)

At Lusaka

Zambia 4 (Mulenga 12, 81, Malama 55, Kambole 90+2) Namibia 1 (Shalulile 90)

Final standings

G. Bissau 6 2 3 1 8 7 9 – qualified

Namibia 6 2 2 2 5 7 8 – qualified

———————

Mozambique 6 2 2 2 7 7 8

Zambia 6 2 1 3 8 7 7

Group L

Sunday

At Praia

Cape Verde v Lesotho (1500 GMT)

At Dar es Salaam

Tanzania v Uganda (1500 GMT)

Standings

Uganda 5 4 1 0 7 0 13 – qualified

Lesotho 5 1 2 2 3 7 5

———————

Tanzania 5 1 2 2 3 5 5

C. Verde 5 1 1 3 4 5 4

Notes

— Group winners and runners-up qualify for tournament in Egypt from June 21 to July 19

— Head-to-head records separate teams level on points

AFP



