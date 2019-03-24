Ganduje Wins Kano Governorship Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been re-elected as governor.

The Returning Officer, Bello Shehu, announced this on Sunday after Ganduje polled a total of 1,033,695 as against his closest rival, Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 1,024,713 after their votes from the supplementary election were added to that of the March 9 election.

The results come amidst reports of violence as hoodlums reportedly invaded about six Polling Units in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the area was targeted because of the huge number of voters there.

INEC had on March 11, declared the governorship election in the state inconclusive, saying that the margin between the two leading parties (PDP and the APC) was not enough to declare a winner.

Incumbent governor Ganduje was about 27,000 votes behind when elections at more than 200 polling stations in the state were cancelled.

But after a re-run in the affected areas on Saturday, the APC candidate won some 36,000 more votes than Yusuf.

The PDP has, however, rejected the results, saying its candidate, Abba K. Yusuf, is the rightful winner of the election.

In a statement, the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that its candidate had won the election since March 9, having fulfilled the constitutional requirement of securing the highest number of votes and the statutory 25% in two-thirds of the state.