Euro 2020 Qualifying Tables (Full List)

Euro 2020 qualifying standings after Saturday’s Group D, F, and J matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

England 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Montenegro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Bulgaria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Kosovo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Czech Rep 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Luxembourg 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Ukraine 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Lithuania 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group C

Netherlands 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

N. Ireland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Estonia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Belarus 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group D

Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Rep. Ireland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gibraltar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Georgia 1 0 0 1 2 0 0

Group E

Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Spain 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Malta 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Norway 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Romania 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Faroe Islands 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group G

N. Macedonia 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Poland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Slovenia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Israel 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Austria 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Latvia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group H

France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

Iceland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Turkey 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Albania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Andorra 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Moldova 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Group I

Cyprus 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Kazakhstan 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Russia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

San Marino 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group J

Italy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Greece 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Bosnia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Armenia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Finland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Liechtenstein 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

