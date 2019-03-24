Euro 2020 Qualifying Tables (Full List)

Updated March 24, 2019
Euro 2020 Qualifying Tables (Full List)
Norway's goalkeeper Rune Jarstein (L) challenges Spain's forward Alvaro Morata during the Euro 2020 group F qualifying football match at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on March 23, 2019.

 

Euro 2020 qualifying standings after Saturday’s Group D, F, and J matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

England       1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Montenegro    1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Bulgaria      1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Kosovo        0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Czech Rep     1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Luxembourg    1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Portugal      1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Ukraine       1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Serbia        0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Lithuania     1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group C

Netherlands   1 1 0 0 4 0 3

N. Ireland    1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Germany       0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Estonia       1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Belarus       1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group D

Switzerland   1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Rep. Ireland  1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Denmark       0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Gibraltar     1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Georgia       1 0 0 1 2 0 0

Group E

Slovakia      1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Croatia       1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Wales         0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Azerbaijan    1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Hungary       1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Spain         1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Sweden        1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Malta         1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Norway        1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Romania       1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Faroe Islands 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group G

N. Macedonia  1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Poland        1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Slovenia      1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Israel        1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Austria       1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Latvia        1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group H

France        1 1 0 0 4 1 3

Iceland       1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Turkey        1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Albania       1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Andorra       1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Moldova       1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Group I

Cyprus        1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Kazakhstan    1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Belgium       1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Russia        1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Scotland      1 0 0 1 0 3 0

San Marino    1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group J

Italy         1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Greece        1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Bosnia        1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Armenia       1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Finland       1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Liechtenstein 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

AFP



