Euro 2020 Qualifying Tables (Full List)
Euro 2020 qualifying standings after Saturday’s Group D, F, and J matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
England 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Montenegro 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Bulgaria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Kosovo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Czech Rep 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group B
Luxembourg 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lithuania 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group C
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
N. Ireland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estonia 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Belarus 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Group D
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Rep. Ireland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gibraltar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Georgia 1 0 0 1 2 0 0
Group E
Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group F
Spain 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Malta 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Norway 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Romania 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Faroe Islands 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group G
N. Macedonia 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Poland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Slovenia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Israel 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Austria 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Latvia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group H
France 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Iceland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Turkey 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Albania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Andorra 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Moldova 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Group I
Cyprus 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
Kazakhstan 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Russia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
San Marino 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group J
Italy 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Greece 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Bosnia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Armenia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Finland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Liechtenstein 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
