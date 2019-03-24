Ganduje Says Kano Election Was Democratic, Asks ‘Those Who Are Unhappy To Take It In Good Faith’

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described the election process in the state as “really democratic”.

He thanked all his supporters for coming out in their numbers to re-elect him, while he called on those aggrieved by the outcome of the exercise to simply take it in good faith.

“We have to appeal for peace and stability. Those who jubilate should jubilate in peace to avoid intimidation and those who are not happy should take it in good faith.

“But all I can say is, it is democracy in action and we need to live together,” he said during an interview with Channels Television, shortly after his victory.

Speaking on his plans for the state over the next four years, Ganduje stated that he would consolidate the programs and policies already being implemented in his previous term.

“I believe that we shall take Kano to the next level considering what we have already done on the ground,” he said.

“There is no doubt when you are going for a second term, you are going for consolidation in order to ensure that there is continuity in all the policies programmes so that we ensure that we take the state forward and also we have to extend our hand of friendship to all those who contested so that we come together and move Kano State forward”.

Ganduje was announced as the winner of the election on Sunday, after he polled a total of 1,033,695 as against his closest rival, Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 1,024,713.