Gunmen Shoot Returning Officer While Conveying Results In Benue

The returning officer for Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, Professor Comfort Tuluem, has been shot by gunmen.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening on the Makurdi Gboko Road, following the governorship supplementary election held in the LGA.

Professor Tuluem was conveying results from Yandev North to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC in Makurdi, the state capital before she was shot.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue, Mr Nentawe Yilwatda, confirmed that Professor Tuluem, who is a lecturer with the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, was shot in the leg.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Umar Muri, declined comment on the issue.