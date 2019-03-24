PDP’s Ogbuagwu Wins Ikeduru State Constituency Election In Imo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Ogbuagwu, has won the supplementary election for Ikeduru State Constituency in Imo State.

Dr Felix Eke, who is the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the poll, announced this at the collation centre in the early hours of Sunday.

He explained that Mr Ogbuagwu was declared the winner of the poll after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly contested election.

The returning officer said the PDP candidate garnered a total of 18,791 to beat his closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 4,042 votes.