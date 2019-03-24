Plateau Election: Gov Lalong Pledges More Youth Employment In Second Term

Governor Simon Lalong has pledged to create an atmosphere in which more youths can gain employment in Plateau State.

Reacting to his re-election as governor of Plateau state, Lalong said the mandate given to him is further revalidation of the trust that the people have in him with respect to what his government has achieved in the last three and half years.

He said his government kept all its promises including payment of backlogs of salaries and the maintenance of peace even in the face of threatening crisis.

READ ALSO: Ortom Dedicates Victory To Supporters, Extends Hand Of Collaboration

Speaking about new projects in his second term, Governor Lalong said most of the things he will do are a reflection of the continuation of things on the ground.

Focusing on the youths, the Plateau State Governor noted that the employment of young people is a priority.

“My motive is to try and see the possibility of now going to engage and employ youths” who are idling away.

Lalong said the people of Plateau State voted their hearts and as such he was not afraid when the supplementary elections got underway.

The governor said he will run an all-inclusive government, stressing that no one will be left out, not even those who ran against him.