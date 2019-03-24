Supplementary Elections: Ben Bruce Felicitates With Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed On Their Victories

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has sent out felicitation messages following the declarations of results for the supplementary elections in Bauchi and Sokoto States.

Bruce, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the Senate, took to his Twitter page to congratulate Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed who emerged winners of the elections rerun in Sokoto and Bauchi respectively.

The parliamentarian said that the victory in Sokoto is a sign that Tambuwal had served well.

“Congratulations to my good friend, Governor Aminu Tambuwal. Your successful re-election is proof that you have served well and thus earned another four years from the good people of Sokoto state. To God be the glory,” Bruce Twitted.

Congratulations to my good friend, Governor @AWTambuwal. Your successful re-election is proof that you have served well and thus earned another 4 years from the good people of Sokoto state. To God be the glory. #SokotoDecides pic.twitter.com/5ctwzen8nj — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 24, 2019

Similarly, Senator Bruce stated that Bala Mohammed’s election heralds a new dawn in Bauchi state and a renewed hope for the people.

READ ALSO: Ortom Declared Winner Of Benue Governorship Election

“Congratulations my brother Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor-Elect, Bauchi State. You achieved this in the midst of intimidation and oppression.

“I am very proud of you. It’s a new day and renewed hope for the great people of Bauchi state.”

Congratulations my brother @SenBalaMohammed, Governor-Elect, Bauchi State. You achieved this in the midst of intimidation and oppression. I am very proud of you. It’s a new day and renewed hope for the great people of Bauchi state. #BauchiDecides pic.twitter.com/p6D4kgf4TR — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 24, 2019

Channels Television had earlier reported that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, had been re-elected for a second term.

The state Collation Officer, Professor Fatima Muktar, returned him as the winner of the governorship election on Sunday, a day after supplementary polls were held.

The PDP candidate polled a total of 512,002 votes after the 25,515 votes he got from the supplementary elections were added to the number of votes from the first exercise held on March 9.

His closest rival, Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 511,660 after his 22,444 votes from the supplementary election were added to that of the March 9 election.

In a similar vein, PDP’s Bala Mohammed won the supplementary election in Bauchi State.

Returning Officer Professor Kyari Mohammed announced that the PDP candidate polled a total of 6,376 while the candidate of the APC, Muhammed Abubakar, who is the incumbent governor polled 5,117.

Prof Kyari, however, noted that he is in no position to make a return because the case involving the Tafawa Balewa LGA is still in court.