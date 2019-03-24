Supplementary Elections: Collation Ends In Sokoto, Transfer Of Figures Ongoing
The collation of results for Sokoto state supplementary elections has ended.
According to the state’s Chief Collation/ Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, the results with regards to the two top parties in the state are as follows:
Registered voters 95022
Accredited voters 50332
APC 25515
PDP 22444
The APC leads the supplementary elections by 3071 votes
Prof Muktar says these figures will be added to the previous governorship results in the state before a winner can be declared.