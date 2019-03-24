Supplementary Elections: Collation Ends In Sokoto, Transfer Of Figures Ongoing

The collation of results for Sokoto state supplementary elections has ended.

According to the state’s Chief Collation/ Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, the results with regards to the two top parties in the state are as follows:

Registered voters 95022

Accredited voters 50332

APC 25515

PDP 22444

The APC leads the supplementary elections by 3071 votes

Prof Muktar says these figures will be added to the previous governorship results in the state before a winner can be declared.