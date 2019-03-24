Taraba Supplementary Elections: PDP’s Bukuni Wins Ardo-Kola LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dominic Bukuni of the PDP winner of the supplementary state constituency rerun election held in Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state.

The returning officer Dr Ezekiel Iliya, of the Federal University Wukari, while announcing the result stated that the PDP candidate Dominic Bukuni scored 22,583 votes to defeat Aliyu Mohammed of the APC who polled 19,408 votes.

The difference between the two top contenders is 3,175 votes.

Dominic Bukuni came into power after the demise of Emmanuel Dame the former member representing the area.

Similarly, INEC has declared the PDP Candidate Timothy Anderifun, Winner of the just concluded supplementary state constituency rerun election in Ussa local government area of Taraba state.

Announcing the result before party agents, journalists, election observers, security agencies and party supporters, the returning officer Mister Fave Bulus stated that the PDP candidate, Timothy Anderifun scored 9,434 votes to defeat Mister Kurutsi Yakubu of APGA who polled 8,057.

The PDP candidate is the incumbent member representing the local government area at the Taraba state house of Assembly.