Bauchi Elections: PDP Wins Tafawa Balewa LGA

The Collation Officer of Tafawa Balewa local government Dr. Musa Dahiru, has announced the results for the district, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerging winner.

According to Dr. Dahiru, at the end of collation, APC polled 30,055 votes while the PDP polled 39, 225 votes.

Collation of governorship result for the district earlier on Monday, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office.

The session was chaired by a new collation officer, Dr. Musa Dahiru, based on a direction by INEC, to replace the former officer, Mrs. Dominion Anosike who had earlier written to the commission that her life was in danger.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole Tells APC Elected Lawmakers To Support Buhari’s Economic Policies

The delay in the collation of results from the district had affected the final announcement of results in the state and the declaration of a winner for the governorship election.

There were reports that the results from the local government were taken away by some miscreants.

INEC Resident Commissioner for Bauchi, Ibrahim Abdullahi explained that the results which were carted away by hoodlums were being regenerated, and will be submitted to the state collation officer.

“What they are doing is that they are submitting the regenerated or reconstructed result which was carted away, from the ward to the local government collation officer. After that, the local government collation officer will come to the state collation officer, submit this report after which the state collation officer will round up, declare and return the winner”.

He further explained that; “section 6 and 7 of the INEC regulation and guidelines for 2019 general elections provides that once there is violence when results are destroyed or taken away, the collation officer is supposed to regenerate using the duplicate results, after which, with the permission of the Resident Electoral Commissioner is required.”