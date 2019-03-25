PDP’s Bala Mohammed Wins Bauchi Governorship Election

PDP’s Bala Muhammed has been declared the winner of the governorship race in Bauchi State.

Mr Bala Mohammed defeated the incumbent Governor Muhammed Abubakar who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Mohammed polled a total of 515,113 votes while the APC polled 500,625.

The Returning officer Professor Kyari Mohammed announced the winner and returned the former FCT Minister Bala Muhammed as the Governor of Bauchi State.