PDP’s Bala Mohammed Wins Bauchi Governorship Election

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2019

 

PDP’s Bala Muhammed has been declared the winner of the governorship race in Bauchi State.

Mr Bala Mohammed defeated the incumbent Governor Muhammed Abubakar who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

READ ALSO: INEC Server Allegation: You Are Jittery PDP Tells Buhari, APC

Mohammed polled a total of 515,113 votes while the APC polled 500,625.

The Returning officer Professor Kyari Mohammed announced the winner and returned the former FCT Minister Bala Muhammed as the Governor of Bauchi State.



More on Headlines

INTERVIEW: Nigeria’s Electoral Jurisprudence Is ‘One Of The Most Backward In The World’ – Falana

APC Campaign Council Asks IGP, DSS To Investigate PDP Over ‘Access To INEC Server’

INEC Server Allegation: You Are Jittery PDP Tells Buhari, APC

Bauchi Governorship Election: Collation of Result For Tafawa Balewa LGA Resumes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV