AAC Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers Resigns, Joins PDP

The deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr Akpo Yeeh, has announced his resignation from the party.

Mr Yeeh made the announcement in a letter dated March 25 and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

He, thereafter, said he has decided to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I write to most respectfully notify you of my resignation from the membership of the African Action Congress (AAC) with effect from today, 25 March 2019 and subsequent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party,” the former deputy governorship candidate said in the letter.

“Please, note also that by this notice, I cease to be the deputy governorship candidate of the AAC for the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.”

He explained that he took the decision as a result of the alleged hijack of the party’s structure by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Yeeh he accused the faction of using the AAC as a platform to subvert the will of the people and causing a crisis in Rivers.

He also alleged that the leadership of the APC faction assured them of victory at all cost, even though his former party did not print posters or field any candidates for the national and state assembly polls.

He said his resignation from AAC and subsequent defection to PDP followed due consultations with his immediate family, friends, and supporters.

The former deputy governorship candidate was received by the National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, and the state governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, as well as other party leaders at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

