Five-Year-Old Kidnapped In Delta Rescued In Nasarawa – Police

A five-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Delta State by yet to be identified persons has been rescued by the police in Nasarawa State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the minor, who was abducted on March 16 in Warri, was rescued unhurt at Bukan-Kwatu area of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Mba said the girl was reunited with her father Mr Ibrahim Abdulmalik at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday last week.

“The obviously elated father was exclaiming “I thank God o! I thank police o! I have even lost hope! I just received a call I should come to Force Headquarters to collect my pikin!” as he showered encomiums on the Nigeria Police Force for the intense follow-up which led to the quick rescue of his daughter who was kidnapped while returning from school on the said day,” he said in the statement.

He added, “On receipt of the information, police detectives from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, acting on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, swung into action which led to the arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victim.”

The two suspects arrested include one Abdullahi Abubakar,30, and his mother, Mrs Jummai Salihu, 62, both of Bukan-Kwatu, Lafia.

According to Mba, Abubakar who is well-known to the family of the victim abducted the girl under the pretext of helping the victim to cross the road and took her from Warri to Lafia.

The suspect was alleged to have kept the minor with his mother while he contacted the parents of the victim for ransom.

The police spokesman said the suspects have made useful statements on the roles they played in the kidnap of the victim.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other persons, particularly one Inusah Ibrahim ‘m’ 58yrs of No.7 UCC Road, Hausa Quarters, Warri, Delta State, connected to the crime,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, the IGP asked parents and guardians to be aware that most criminal harms done to children, including child stealing, trafficking, and rape, among others were usually carried out by familiar people.

He advised them to pay close attention to their children and wards, especially on their movements to and from school in order to prevent any untoward situation that may endanger the children.