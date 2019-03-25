Kano PDP Aggrieved By Outcome Of Governorship Election, Rejects Result

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kano have expressed dissatisfaction at the conduct of the governorship election which produced a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje as the winner.

The PDP, at a press conference in Kano, rejected the results and vowed to contest the outcome at the election petition tribunal.

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Abba Yusuf, revealed that the party has assembled its legal team to begin a court process.

“The next line of action is for us to go to court, we have mobilised all our lawyers and they are here collecting all the pieces of evidence on the ground. By Tuesday or Wednesday, we will submit our case to the tribunal; we expect the tribunal to give us every necessary support in terms of justice. We expect our mandate to be retrieved from the APC and justice would be done.”

READ ALSO: Court To Hear AAC’s Suit On Rivers Election March 28

Deputy governorship candidate, Aminu Abdulsalam, urged the Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to do the right thing as unbiased umpires.

The level of violence in Gama was in full glare of everybody, yet nobody is willing to say a word, they even went on to say that all was well. The only way forward is for the police force to do what they are supposed to do, to be an unbiased umpire. INEC should sit up and do the right thing. Canceling the election was the best thing that could have happened.

The state party chairman, Suleiman Bichi, however, described it as ‘unfortunate’ and expressed his displeasure at the election process.

“Well I think it is a purely electoral robbery in Kano, it is unfortunate that in this era in Nigeria, this kind of thing can happen. It is beyond human imagination. I cannot fathom if this country is ready for democracy, and democracy has been massacred, battered and it is unfortunate and I hope that the leaders look into it and amend what has happened in Kano. Otherwise, this may be the end of democracy in Nigeria.”

The PDPs reaction is coming after the governorship rerun election which was conducted in 28 Local Government Areas. The incumbent governor, Umar Ganduje was returned as governor-elect of the state.