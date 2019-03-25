Supplementary Elections: Extensive Electoral Security Problems Were Observed, Says EU

The European Union (EU) has said that extensive electoral security problems were observed in the recently concluded supplementary elections.

According to a report by the EU’s Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), parts of Kano were largely inaccessible to EU observers, citizen observers and journalists were also obstructed.

The EU noted in its report that it deployed teams to each of the five states that held supplementary governorship elections on 23 March.

It further noted that a total of 20 observers followed polling, counting, and collation of results across the states.

According to the EU’s report, extensive electoral security problems were observed in some areas, “with groups of men with weapons intimidating and obstructing the process, and security agencies ineffective at protecting citizens’ right to vote”.

“In particular, parts of Kano were largely inaccessible to EU observers, and citizen observers and journalists were also obstructed. EU observers also witnessed increased interference by party agents and cases of vote-buying”.

The report further stated that Party leaderships did not appear to take any steps to rein in their supporters, noting that given the high stakes and the reduced electorate involved, “supplementary elections are systemically vulnerable to parties strategically pressurizing voters and disrupting the process”.

It further reported that in the polling units that could be fully observed, there were improved logistical arrangements and procedures were mostly followed, “although there were problems with the secrecy of the ballot”.

Below is a full report by the European Union Election Observation Mission Nigeria 2019.