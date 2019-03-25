Trump Signs US Recognition Of Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a border area seized from Syria in 1967.

“This was a long time in the making,” Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House. US recognition for Israeli control over the territory breaks with decades of international consensus.

Netanyahu called the recognition “historic” and said the Golan Heights, which are still claimed by Syria, would remain permanently under Israeli control. “We shall never give it up,” he said.

“Your proclamation comes at a time when Golan is more important than ever for our security,” he said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday will formally recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“Today for the first time in 52 years, with Prime Minister Netanyahu at his side, the president of the US will formally recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Pence said to applause as he addressed the US pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

AFP