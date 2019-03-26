AAC, PDP Disagree Over N3 Billion Bribery Allegation

Rivers governorship candidate of The African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara and the PDP Campaign Council in the state, are at loggerheads over allegations that governor Nyesom Wike had offered Awara, N3 billion to resign his ambition.

Awara made the claim at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday that he had rejected the incentives to drop his ambition, and remains resolute.

“I had earlier turned down an offer of N3b, Gov. Wike offered to me some days ago through his associates. I discussed this with my running mate and outlined why we must not succumb to the lure from the governor or any interest group. I was convinced that we were in agreement because he neither expressed nor alluded to a difference in opinion on the matter.”

The AAC Guber flag bearer further stated that governor Nyesom Wike and his squandering of state resources to get him a second term, by all means, would fail because Rivers people are wiser.

In a reaction, Director of Information and Communications of the State PDP Campaign Council Emma Okah, denied the claims made by Awara.

“The allegation is childish and ridiculous. Does he know the weight of N3 Billion? Where will the governor get such money to give anybody as a bribe to win an election that he has already won? What did Awara do or will do that will make the governor offer him such money?”

Okah urged Awara to align with his deputy, Akpo Bomba Yeeh by making the right decision and responding to the allegations raised by his former running mate.