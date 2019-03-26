INEC Suspends Issuance Of Certificates Of Return To Zamfara Gov, Assembly Election Winners

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the issuance of Certificates of Return to winners of the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Zamfara State.

The presentation of Certificates had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

However, according to the electoral umpire, the process was suspended on Tuesday evening following a Court of Appeal judgment.

“INEC has been served with the judgment of the Court of Appeal Sokoto concerning the sponsoring of candidates by the APC in Zamfara and is studying same.

“Consequently, the presentation of Certificates of Return for the Zamfara Governorship and State House of Assembly scheduled for Wednesday 27th March 2019 has been suspended,” INEC said.