Dogara Congratulates Bala Mohammed, Says It’s Time To Rebuild Bauchi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reacted to the victory of Senator Bala Mohammed in the Bauchi State governorship election.

In a statement personally signed by him, the lawmaker said the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is the crowning of the struggle for the emancipation and liberation of our people.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Senator Mohammed as the winner of the keenly contested election, more than two weeks after the poll held.

Following the victory of the PDP, Dogara said the people of the state have demonstrated to the world that no man-made chains can bind them to “servitude”.

According to him, the results of the election have sent a clear message that Bauchi will never “bend its back again for an oppressor to ride”.

“Today’s victory is ours. Today’s victory speaks to a better and brighter future for ourselves, our children and generations yet unborn,” the Speaker said.

He added, “We have proven that working together, there is no challenge that we cannot overcome as a people. I understand as we all celebrate this victory because it came at a coast so many of us were willing to pay in order to salvage our state from the precipice.

“But we cannot tarry long on this mountain of celebrations as what today’s victory demands of us is to go to work immediately.”

The lawmaker decried that over 1.3 million children in Bauchi were roaming the streets without access to education while the hospitals do not qualify as consulting clinics.

He also said thousands of youths in the state have no jobs and retirees have no pensions and gratuities, adding that the local government system in the state has collapsed.

Dogara, however, noted that it was time to rebuild Bauchi and urged the people never to allow the state to fall into the hands of those he described as greedy people.

He said, “Bauchi people have decided that Senator Bala Mohammed and Senator Baba Tela will lead us to recovery and progress in the next four years.

“I am happy of the rich pedigree they bring to the table. We will support you with all we can as we look forward to an immediate positive impact in your first 100 days in office.”

The lawmaker congratulated the Governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect, as well as the people of Bauchi and their leaders who he said sacrificed so much to make the victory possible.