Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Catholic priest in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

The police authorities in the state confirmed this on Monday in a statement by the spokesman for the command, Mr Yakubu Sabo.

According to the statement, the reverend father was kidnapped by the gunmen at about 8 pm at Ankuwa village in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

He was said to have been taken to an unknown destination.

Mr Sabo explained that a team of operatives from the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit were promptly mobilised to the village with a view of rescuing the priest and apprehend his abductors.

He appealed to the public to assist the police with relevant information that can lead to the rescue of the reverend father.

The command’s spokesman also urged the residents to support the police in curbing the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the state.