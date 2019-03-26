Maintain Peaceful Victory Rallies, Tambuwal Begs Supporters In Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged his supporters to be peaceful as they celebrate the victory in the governorship election in the state.

He made the appeal in a series of tweets on Monday, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the keenly contested poll.

Governor Tambuwal who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that while they cannot help but celebrate the feat, it should be done in a peaceful way.

He called on his supporters to avoid any action that can cause violence and pray for the best leadership of their dreams.

READ ALSO: Aminu Tambuwal Re-elected As Sokoto Governor

The governor further thanked the people of his state for coming out to vote for him in the March 9 governorship election and the March 23 supplementary poll.

He gave assurance that his administration would continue to work hard and initiate projects that would have a positive impact on their lives.

Governor Tambuwal also promised to ensure all-inclusive governance, in order to develop Sokoto State and maintain its credibility.

INEC had returned the governor elected after he polled a total of 512,002 votes to defeat Mr Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 511,660 votes.

Read the tweets below:

I want to specially thank the good people of Sokoto State, who went above and beyond to vote for continuity of the development of our dear state.

We shall continue to work tirelessly and initiate projects that will directly impact positively on the lives of our people. — Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) March 25, 2019

We have succeeded in wining this election with all of you and we will ensure a strategic government that will involve all, so as to develop Sokoto State and maintain its credibility and respect in the country and the world at large. — Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) March 25, 2019