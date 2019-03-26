Justice Bage Emerges As 17th Emir Of Lafia

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sidi Bage, has emerged as the 17th Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari in Nasarawa State.

This followed the approval of the selection of the judge by the state governor, Tanko Almakura, on Tuesday.

Justice Bage’s selection was announced by the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Haruna Osegba.

The commissioner made the announcement at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Lafia, the state capital shortly after a closed-door meeting of the Council of Chiefs in Nasarawa.

His emergence was as a result of the demise of the late Emir of Lafia, Dr Isa Agwai I, on January 10, 2019.

The Supreme Court judge will succeed the late emir with a first-class status after Dr Agwai served for 44 years on the throne.

The Council of Kingmakers selected Justice Bage from the Dallah Dunama Royal House, having scored four votes to beat his closest rival who is the son of the late emir, Prince Musa Agwai, who got one vote.